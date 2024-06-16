17.06.2024 01:01:02

UK house prices remain near record high with little sign of election impact

Rightmove says demand from buyers up 5% with caution detected only among would-be sellers at top of marketThe average asking price for a UK home remained near its record high in June, with the housing market maintaining its “2024 momentum” across much of the country, according to the latest figures from the property website Rightmove.The UK’s biggest property listings website said the average price of homes coming to the market over the past four weeks was £375,110 – just £21 less than in May, when average prices had posted a new high. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Impact Holdings (UK) PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Impact Holdings (UK) PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich erwartete -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legen zum Wochenstart zu. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen