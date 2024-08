UK house prices rise at fastest rate in 18 months, Nationwide reports

Annual growth rate was 2.1% in July but building society says high mortgage rates still pose challengesUK house prices have grown at the fastest rate in 18 months but high mortgage rates mean many prospective buyers still face affordability challenges, Nationwide has said.The building society said the average house price in the UK was £266,334 across July, up 0.3% on the previous month. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian