UK house purchases delayed by problems with Chaps payments system

Bank of England said issue delayed some payments on Thursday but that service had been restored by 4.30pmHouse purchases were delayed on Thursday because of problems with a crucial payments system, the Bank of England said.There were claims that the issue could have affected a number of homebuyers and movers, with some "stuck waiting for the green light" and loaded-up removal vans parked in driveways, though at 4.30pm on Thursday the Bank said service had been restored. Continue reading...