UK landlords rush to sell amid fears of capital gains tax rise in budget

Rightmove says record number of homes up for sale in September had previously been available to rentLandlords in the UK appear to be selling up in record numbers, according to property website Rightmove, possibly driven by fears of a rise in capital gains tax (CGT) in this month's budget.Figures from the listings website published on Wednesday showed that 18% of homes up for sale in September had previously been available to rent – the highest figure since it started collecting data in 2010.