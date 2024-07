UK motorists still being overcharged for fuel, says watchdog

Lack of competition ‘failing consumers’, with drivers paying £1.6bn more than they should have in 2023UK drivers are still being overcharged for fuel, according to the competition watchdog, which said motorists shelled out £1.6bn more than they should have last year alone.In its cost of living report, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) concluded that prices at the pump were still too high, and that the lack of proper competition among fuel retailers was “failing consumers”. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian