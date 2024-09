UK retail sales pick up as shoppers seek picnic and barbecue food

Sales of clothing and gardening products also leap but furniture and household appliances continue slideWarmer weather lifted retail sales growth in the UK last month as shoppers grabbed grub for picnics and barbecues and kitted out their wardrobes with new outfits.The turnaround was driven by food and the total amount spent in shops rose 2.9% in the three months to the end of August, up from 2.6% reported the month before. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian