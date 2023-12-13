|
13.12.2023 08:00:05
Unaudited NAV for November 2023
|
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Arix Bioscience plc
Unaudited NAV for November 2023
LONDON, 13 December 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (“Arix” or the “Company”) (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited estimated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) of the Company for the date ended 30 November 2023 as follows:
[ENDS]
Enquiries
For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
+44 (0)20 7290 1050
Powerscourt
Sarah MacLeod, Nick Johnson, Molly Ring
+44 (0)20 7250 1446
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD045071
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|ARIX
|LEI Code:
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|291541
|EQS News ID:
|1795525
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|Unaudited NAV for November 2023 (EQS Group)
|
08.12.23
|Portfolio Company Aura Biosciences Announces First Patient Dosed in Global Phase 3 CoMpass Trial (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|Correction: Portfolio Company Aura Biosciences Announces Closing of $99 million Public Offering of Common Stock (EQS Group)
|
10.11.23
|Portfolio Company Aura Biosciences Announces Closing of $99 million Public Offering of Common Stock (EQS Group)
|
10.11.23
|PDMR Notification & Director Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
08.11.23
|Unaudited NAV for October 2023 (EQS Group)
|
03.11.23
|PDMR Notification & Director Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
02.11.23
|PDMR Notification & Director Shareholding (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shs
|1,22
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid steht an: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich kaum bewegt. Die Wall Street tendiert zur Wochenmitte leicht nach oben. An den asiatischen Börsen konnten sich die Anleger zur Wochenmitte nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.