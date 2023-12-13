Unaudited NAV for November 2023

13.12.2023 08:00:05

LONDON, 13 December 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (“Arix” or the “Company”) (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited estimated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) of the Company for the date ended 30 November 2023 as follows:

 

Date

NAV Breakdown

Total NAV

 

NAV per share

Listed Portfolio

Unlisted Portfolio

Cash

Other Interests

30 November 2023

(unaudited)

£54.3m

£66.4m

£105.8m

£2.6m

£229.1m

£1.77

 

 

[ENDS]

 

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

 

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

 

Powerscourt

Sarah MacLeod, Nick Johnson, Molly Ring

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

 

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

 

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

 

 


