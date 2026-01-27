Union Pacific Aktie
WKN: 858144 / ISIN: US9078181081
|
27.01.2026 13:55:09
Union Pacific Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $1.848 billion, or $3.11 per share. This compares with $1.762 billion, or $2.91 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Union Pacific Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.700 billion or $2.86 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $6.085 billion from $6.121 billion last year.
Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.848 Bln. vs. $1.762 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.11 vs. $2.91 last year. -Revenue: $6.085 Bln vs. $6.121 Bln last year.
