United Natural Foods Rises 7% In Pre-market On Upbeat Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) were climbing above 7 percent in pre-market trading on Tuesday to $18.15, following fourth-quarter results, that beat the Consensus estimates.

The company posted a loss of $37 million or $0.63 per share for the quarter, lower than $68 million or $1.15 per share loss in the same period a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the natural and organic food company recorded earnings of $1 million or $0.01 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $0.10 loss per share.

Sales increased 10 percent year-on-year to to $8.155 billion. The consensus estimate was for $7.94 billion.

United Natural Foods stock had closed at $16.82, up 0.54 percent on Monday. IT has traded in the range of $8.58 - $17.33 in the last 1 year.