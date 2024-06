Unsecured household debts set to rise by 9.4% this year, TUC says

Largest annual rise since records began in 1987 sees forecast of average £1,660 extra debt amid cost of living crisisUK households are expected to rack up extra unsecured debts of more than £1,600 this year, including on loans and credit cards, as the cost of living crisis continues to bite, according to a TUC analysis.The TUC said its analysis showed that unsecured household debt – including loans and credit cards but excluding mortgages and, for this exercise, student loans – was on course to increase by 9.4%, or £1,660, in real terms on average per household this year. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel