03.10.2024 13:58:00
Unsure Which AI Stock to Buy? Check Out This ETF That Has Crushed the Market This Year.
Investing in artificial intelligence (AI) can be difficult. It's clear that this technology will significantly affect the world, but picking which company to invest in can be tricky. Instead of picking one or two stocks, purchasing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that is focused on the sector is an alternative. ETFs trade just like stocks but consist of multiple companies, spreading out the risk.One ETF that specializes in companies primed to benefit from AI is the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH). This fund holds many companies leading the way in AI products and has plenty of room to continue rising.ETFs are required to disclose what stocks are in their fund, so it's easy to see what you're actually investing in. Here are the top 10 holdings for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF and their current weighting.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
