Upland Delivers Award-Winning AI Knowledge Management Solutions to Drive Productivity

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in AI-enabled cloud software for digital transformation, today announced, for the second year in a row, Upland RightAnswers has been named to the 2024 KMWorld AI 100, recognizing the top knowledge management companies leveraging the power of AI and other innovative software. This achievement supports Upland’s extensive efforts in AI, integrating the technology into products across its portfolio, along with internal initiatives to responsibly support the company and its customers on their AI journeys.

"AI has made tremendous advancements in recent years. Early on, our leadership team recognized the need to focus on AI’s potential and approach these opportunities methodically. Clear focus and strategy are crucial,” said Dan Doman, Chief Product Officer at Upland Software. "At Upland Software, we recognize the significant impact AI is having on our customers and our business. We’re excited to receive this recognition from KMWorld as further evidence of our commitment to delivering a coherent, innovative, and relevant AI strategy for our customers in this evolving landscape.”

As a leader in AI knowledge management, RightAnswers streamlines information creation, access, and maintenance. Leveraging AI search and content generation, it integrates knowledge sources, provides AI-powered answers to agents, simplifies article creation, and empowers self-service initiatives through APIs and portals. In addition to the RightAnswers AI initiatives, Upland is adding AI functionality throughout its product portfolio and leveraging the technology in partnerships with Salesforce, Microsoft, and IBM.

"It’s easy to become overwhelmed, even awestruck, at the amount of information about AI, particularly GenAI, thrown at us on a daily basis,” said Marydee Ojala, Editor-in-Chief of KMWorld. "The ability of AI technologies to process vast amounts of data, recognize patterns that humans can’t see, and generate new knowledge and insights boggles the imagination. We at KMWorld are excited about the potential of AI to provide innovative KM solutions across the entire enterprise."

Along with product implementations, Upland employs numerous AI tools internally as well to boost development, testing and overall employee efficiency. The company relies on an internal team to devise an effective, responsible plan for AI, known as the Upland AI Council. Through the AI Council, Upland continues its commitment to balancing innovation with responsibility, preserving the security and compliance standards that our customers expect.

Learn more about Upland’s numerous AI initiatives at https://uplandsoftware.com/products/.

About Upland Software

Upland Software Inc. enables global businesses to work smarter with over 25 proven enterprise cloud software products that increase revenue, reduce costs, and deliver immediate value. Our solutions offer many integrated AI capabilities and cover digital marketing, knowledge management, contact center service, sales productivity, content lifecycle automation, and more. Upland's powerful cloud products are trusted by more than 10,000 global customers. Learn how Upland helps businesses achieve outcomes that matter at www.uplandsoftware.com.

