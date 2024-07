Upstart: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The artificial intelligence (AI) race has been a hot topic in the stock market in recent times. Although some of the biggest companies in tech have benefited, some smaller businesses haven't been so fortunate.Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is one of these disappointing stories. Its shares dropped 42% through the first six months of 2024, and they trade a staggering 94% below their peak.Is this fintech stock worthy of investment consideration, especially after its price has gotten hammered? Or should investors simply avoid it altogether?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel