USD Partners Announces Sale of Stroud Terminal

A wholly-owned subsidiary of USD Partners LP (OTC: USDP) (the "Partnership”) announced today that on April 26, 2024, it completed the sale of the Stroud rail terminal to a third party buyer for all cash consideration.

The Partnership used the net proceeds from the sale to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit agreement and to pay transaction expenses. As of May 2, 2024, the Partnership had approximately $169.9 million of borrowings outstanding under its credit agreement.

USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC ("USD”) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers. The Partnership’s principal assets include a network of crude oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnership’s current operations include railcar loading, storage and as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.

