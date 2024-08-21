V2X Granted $3.7 Bln Task Order To Lead Next-Gen Readiness And Training For U.S. Army

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX) announced Wednesday that its was granted a $3.7 billion five-year mission critical contract to provide readiness capabilities to the U.S. Army worldwide under the Warfighter-Training Readiness Solutions (W-TRS) task order.

At the heart of this initiative is the mission enablement services for the Army's expansive network of Training Aids Devices Simulations and Simulators (TADSS).

V2X will provide a flexible enterprise solution that will seamlessly support hundreds of thousands of these critical devices worldwide, evolving warfighter training needs.

For decades, V2X has partnered with the U.S. Army at two of its four Combat Training Centers: the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, and the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Germany.

As the premier mission solution partner for the Army, V2X ensures readiness across all global theaters, reinforcing the nation's defenses during both peacetime and active operations.