Vanda Pharmaceuticals Receives Unsolicited, Non-binding $8.00/share Cash Offer From Cycle Group

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) confirmed Thursday that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding indication of interest from Cycle Group Holdings Ltd. to acquire the Company for $8.00 per share in cash.

The company said the Board of Directors will carefully review and evaluate the indication of interest, in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, to determine the course of action that the Board believes is in the best interests of Vanda and its shareholders.