Vantiva Demonstrates One of the First Carrier-Grade Wi-Fi 7 Extenders and Advanced 5G FWA CPE at Mobile World Congress 2024

Barcelona – February 26, 2024 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling Network Service Providers to connect consumers worldwide, today announced plans for Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The company, which now takes the top provider position of home gateways and set-top boxes following its recent acquisition of CommScope’s Home Networks division, is demonstrating its latest carrier-grade tri-band Wi-Fi 7 gateways, Eagle X3 extender and its 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) gateways, the Cobra 5G and Falcon 5G. The customer premises equipment (CPE) is supported by a powerful software suite, including NaviGate 5G™ and NaviGate Companion™, which simplify the installation and management of gateways and extenders for end-users and operators.

"We’re in a moment in time where the demand for reliable connectivity and robust Wi-Fi solutions are higher than ever before,” said Leopold Diouf, Senior Vice President of Vantiva’s product division. "We are excited to showcase our latest products and software at MWC 2024. Our innovative CPEs and accompanying software suite empower operators and users with establishing strong, reliable internet connections throughout homes or offices. With our 5G FWA gateways, Wi-Fi 7 extenders, and the NaviGate™ apps, we demonstrate how we've simplified installation and improved Wi-Fi coverage.”

Cobra 5G and Falcon 5G FWA gateways use Vantiva’s breakthrough Indoor5G™ technology. The Indoor5G™ allows for self-optimization of the 5G gateway antennas by automatically tuning the configuration to ensure the best reception from operators’ towers. Cobra 5G can be used as an Ethernet gateway and an FWA gateway, making it an ideal solution for small and medium-sized businesses. With its WanSensing™ feature, the Cobra 5G gateway can switch between wired and 5G connectivity to always support reliable service continuity. Vantiva’s 5G FWA product range comes equipped with the NaviGate 5G™ app, allowing end-users self-installation, hence reducing operators’ OPEX. Eagle X3 is the new Vantiva premium Wi-Fi 7 tri-band extender and one of the first carrier-grade extenders on the market to leverage all advanced Wi-Fi 7 features, such as broader channel widths and multi-link operations, improving the quality of user experience. Eagle X3 can be used as an extender or an access point.

The NaviGate Companion™ app is a white-labeled iOS and Android application for all Vantiva gateways and extenders that allows consumers to set up and manage their home gateways and extenders using their mobile phones and tablets.

Vantiva will also be discussing sustainability initiatives for customers, partners and end-users. The company has implemented a range of measures to reduce its environmental footprint, including the incorporation of recycled plastics, the reduction of device power consumption and the creation of packaging that is smaller and lighter.

