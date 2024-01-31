Vaxcyte Prices Public Offering Of Common Shares And Warrants

(RTTNews) - Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine company, Wednesday announced the pricing of its public offering of 10.93 million common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase 781,250 shares of common stock.

The common shares are priced at $64.00 per share and the pre-funded warrants at $63.999, with an exercise price of $0.001 per share.

Underwriters have the option for a 30 days period to purchase up to an additional 1,757,812 shares of the company's common stock at the public offering price.

BofA Securities, Jefferies, Leerink Partners LLC, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor are serving as the joint book running managers for the offering. BTIG and Needham & Company are acting as lead managers for the offering.

The offering is expected to close on February 2, 2024.

On Tuesday, Vaxcyte shares closed at $66 down 2% on the Nasdaq in the after hours.