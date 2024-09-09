Ventas to Participate in Investor Meetings at BofA Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas” or the "Company”) announced today that management will participate in investor meetings at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference (the "BofA Securities Conference”) on September 10, 2024 and will make a presentation at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations.

Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation at the BofA Securities Conference will be available on the Company’s website on or about September 10, 2024. These materials and a replay of the webcast will be archived at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations for a limited period following the event.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. With approximately 1,350 properties in North America and the United Kingdom, Ventas occupies an essential role in the longevity economy. The Company’s growth is fueled by its approximately 800 senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. The Ventas portfolio also includes outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities. The Company aims to deliver outsized performance by leveraging its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas OITM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position. Ventas’s seasoned team of talented professionals shares a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

