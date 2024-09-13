VEON General Counsel Omiyinka Doris Named Among Top 15 Legal Leaders by the Financial Times

Amsterdam, 13 September 2024 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides connectivity and online services, is delighted to announce that Omiyinka Doris, VEON’s Group General Counsel, has been named by the Financial Times (FT) as one of the world’s top 15 in-house legal leaders in FT’s annual list.

The FT annual list of the world’s top company lawyers highlights the achievements of senior in-house lawyers who have excelled at responding to changing demands and needs within their respective sectors and navigating geopolitical complexities.

"Omiyinka leads our legal team with an incredible determination and professionalism; and has been key to VEON’s track record of ensuring that we deliver on our obligations to all our stakeholders including regulators and investors,” says Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO of VEON. "We cordially congratulate her for this important recognition by the FT. We are excited to continue working with her and our Legal team as VEON’s strategy and equity story evolves in directions that set the bar even higher for our Group – a leading provider of digital services and a Nasdaq-listed, high-growth company that is an exciting opportunity for investors world-wide.”

Omiyinka and the VEON legal team played a pivotal role in VEON’s transition into its current profile as a high-growth digital operator that serves emerging markets following the Group’s exit from Russia, and in its decision to continue serving Ukraine. In the 2024 edition of its prestigious list, the Financial Times highlighted Omiyinka’s leadership in ensuring the Group’s compliance with its obligations to its stakeholders and securing the seven licenses VEON received from five different jurisdictions to ensure a complete exit from Russia.

Omiyinka joined VEON in 2015 as Deputy General Counsel for SEC/Disclosure, Finance and Governance. In 2022, she was appointed as the Acting Group General Counsel and a member of the Group Executive Committee (GEC), and has served as Group General Counsel and a member of the GEC since 2023. She holds a B.A. magna cum laude from Harvard and Radcliffe Colleges and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext. For more information visit: www.veon.com

