Verimatrix Streamkeeper Wins Gold in 2024 Merit Awards for Telecom Innovation

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that its Verimatrix Streamkeeper took home top honors in this year’s Merit Awards for Telcom and Wireless. The gold win in the Security Innovations category marks the latest in a growing stack of industry recognitions marking Streamkeeper’s uniquely powerful and multi-layered anti-piracy protection capabilities.

Judged by industry executives, members of the media and consultants as well as Merit Awards staff, the program is dedicated to recognizing the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, acknowledging companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. Verimatrix Streamkeeper combines digital content security with app protection to hunt down and take down piracy for many of the world’s entertainment leaders – including more than half a billion clients across devices.

"We are thrilled to congratulate the winners of the Merit Awards for Telecom and Wireless. Their outstanding achievements underscore their dedication to innovation and excellence in an ever-evolving industry,” said Marie Zander, executive director for Merit Awards. "These winners are driving advancements that shape the future of telecommunications. Their vision, creativity, and commitment to excellence set the standard for the entire sector."

"Verimatrix is the leading innovator in combining cybersecurity and anti-piracy capabilities to protect the streaming of valuable video content against advanced piracy,” said Andrew Bear, head of anti-piracy business at Verimatrix. "For example, Counterspy, a product within the Streamkeeper suite, enables businesses to prevent their app from being used to distribute their video content to unregistered viewers at their expense.”

The full announcement award announcement is available here.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228922613/en/