Vestas Q2 Loss Widens, Order Intake Climbs; Confirms Recently Revised FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK), a Danish wind turbine company, reported Wednesday wider loss in its second quarter amid weak revenues. Order intake, however, climbed from last year. Going ahead, the company maintained its fiscal 2024 guidance on revenue and EBIT margin, which was adjusted on August 12.

Loss for the second quarter was 156 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 115 million euros. Loss per share was 0.0, compared to loss of 0.80 euro a year ago.

Loss before tax widened to 230 million euros from loss of 130 million euros a year ago. Operating loss also widened from the prior year to 185 million euros.

EBITDA was 40 million euros, down from 134 million euros a year earlier.

EBIT margin before special items was negative 5.6 percent, compared to negative 2 percent last year. EBITDA margin before special items dropped to 1.2 percent from prior year's 3.8 percent.

In the second quarter, Vestas generated revenue of 3.30 billion euros, a decrease of 3.9 percent from 3.43 billion euros in the year-earlier period, affected by the cost update in Service, offset by higher delivery ASP.

However, order intake of 3.60 GW worth 4.4 billion euros climbed 54 percent from 2.33 GW worth 2.5 billion euros a year ago. Combined order backlog was 63.0 billion euros, an increase of 11.4 billion euros compared to the year-earlier period. The value of the wind turbine order backlog was 28.1 billion euros as of June 30, up from 20 billion euros a year ago.

For fiscal 2024, the company now expects to achieve an EBIT margin before special items of 4 percent to 5 percent, compared to previously expected 4 percent to 6 percent.

Revenue is now expected to range between 16.5 billion euros and 17.5 billion euros, compared to previous estimate of 16 billion euros to 18 billion euros.

