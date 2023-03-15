Victory Capital Announces New $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new common stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $100 million of its Common Stock through March 31, 2025.

"This new repurchase authorization allows us to remain flexible and opportunistic with our capital allocation,” said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company’s former $100 million stock repurchase authorization, initiated in May of 2022, has been completed.

Under the new program, the Company may purchase its shares from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The amount and timing of the purchases will depend on a number of factors including the price and availability of the Company's shares, trading volume, capital availability, Company performance and general economic and market conditions. The share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $157.7 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2023. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

