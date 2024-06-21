Victory Capital Expands VictoryShares® Offerings with Two New Active ETFs

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today announced that its wholly owned investment adviser, Victory Capital Management Inc., has launched two new active exchange-traded funds (ETFs), VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW) and VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (BMDL).

Both funds will employ the active, macroeconomically driven investment approach that WestEnd Advisors, LLC ("WestEnd”), a Victory Capital Investment Franchise, has used to manage portfolios for more than two decades. BMDL will layer in Victory Income Investors’ active credit selection expertise for bottom-up security selection.

The addition of GLOW and BMDL increases the VictoryShares ETF product offering to 27 and highlights Victory Capital’s commitment to developing innovative new products designed to serve as portfolio solutions for financial advisors and end investors alike. The Company’s ETF platform has grown to approximately $8 billion in AUM as of May 31, 2024, and features a diverse suite of strategies, including active equity and fixed income and systematic/rules-based ETFs.

"We have listened to our clients’ needs for more vehicle options from skilled managers and are thrilled to add these two active ETFs to our VictoryShares lineup,” said Mannik Dhillon, CFA, CAIA, President, Investment Franchises & Solutions. "GLOW provides investors access to WestEnd’s existing Global Equity SMA/UMA Strategy in an ETF wrapper, furthering our commitment to deliver financial advisors more ways to access WestEnd’s proven investment capabilities. BMDL delivers the investment expertise of two Victory Capital Investment Franchises through a single ETF and expands our Company’s already established presence in the active fixed income ETF space.”

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with total client assets of $173.4 billion as of May 31, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other important information, visit www.victorysharesliterature.com . Read it carefully before investing.

All investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. ETFs have the same risks as the underlying securities traded on the exchange throughout the day. ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. Redemptions are limited and commissions are often charged on each trade.

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW) will reflect the risks and incur the expenses of the underlying funds in which it invests. The fund will mainly invest in other exchange traded funds (ETFs), including index funds. The fund’s adviser may be subject to conflicts of interest in allocating the fund's assets among affiliated underlying funds or ETFs (affiliated funds), unaffiliated underlying funds, or a combination of both. The adviser may have an incentive to allocate the fund's assets to those affiliated funds for which the net advisory fees payable to the adviser are higher than the fees payable by other affiliated funds, or unaffiliated underlying funds. The adviser or its affiliates receive fees for managing and administering the affiliated funds, which also creates a conflict of interest. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from economic or political instability in other nations. Investments concentrated in an industry or group of industries may face more risks and exhibit higher volatility than investments that are more broadly diversified over industries or sectors.

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (BMDL) invests in fixed income securities, which are subject to interest rate, inflation, credit and default risk. The bond market is volatile. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise and vice versa. Credit risk refers to the possibility that debt issuers may not be able to make principal and interest payments or may have their debt downgraded by ratings agencies.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA ("Foreside”). Foreside is not affiliated with Victory Capital Management Inc. or its affiliates, including WestEnd Advisors, LLC.

