Victory Capital Receives Eight 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today announced that it received eight prestigious 2023 US Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards based on risk-adjusted returns for the period ended November 30, 2022.

"We are honored to receive these awards, which measure our performance relative to our industry peers,” said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Victory Capital. "Being recognized with eight Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards demonstrates the hard work and dedication of our investment professionals and our commitment to consistently deliver excellent, long-term risk-adjusted returns to our fund shareholders.”

Victory Capital Mutual Funds 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Fund Category 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Award USAA® Short-Term Bond Fund, Institutional (UISBX) Short Investment Grade Debt (out of 70 funds and 209 share classes) 10 years USAA® Short-Term Bond Fund, R6 (URSBX) Short Investment Grade Debt (out of 88 funds and 296 share classes) 5 years USAA® Government Securities Fund, R6 (URGSX) Intermediate U.S. Government Funds (out of 11 funds and 54 share classes) 5 years USAA® Ultra Short-Term Bond Fund, R6 (URUSX) Ultra-Short Obligations (out of 43 funds and 115 share classes) 5 years Victory Integrity Mid-Cap Value Fund, R6 (MRIMX) Mid-Cap Value (out of 38 funds and 134 share classes) 5 years Victory INCORE Fund for Income, R6 (VFFRX) GNMA (out of 13 funds and 48 shares classes) 5 years Victory INCORE Fund for Income, R6 (VFFRX) GNMA (out of 13 funds and 50 share classes) 3 years Victory Global Energy Transition Fund, Y (RSNYX) Global Natural Resources (out of 15 funds and 49 share classes) 3 years

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible category wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Only one share class (the one with the best Lipper Leader score) is used for each portfolio in determining asset class awards. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $157.7 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2023. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune® 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

