Victory Capital Receives Nine 2024 US LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today announced that it received nine distinguished 2024 US LSEG Lipper Fund Awards based on risk-adjusted returns for the period ended November 30, 2023.

"Receiving nine prestigious LSEG Lipper Fund Awards is an honor," said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Victory Capital. "Earning these notable awards highlights the dedication of our investment professionals and further emphasizes our commitment to consistently deliver excellent, long-term, risk-adjusted returns to our fund shareholders."

2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Fund Category 2024 LSEG Lipper Award Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund, Institutional (VEVIX) Mid-Cap Core (out of 71 funds and 217 share classes) 10 years Victory Nasdaq-100 Index Fund, Fund (USNQX) Large-Cap Growth (out of 140 funds and 447 share classes) 10 years Victory Nasdaq-100 Index Fund, R6 (URNQX) Large-Cap Growth (out of 155 funds and 571 share classes) 5 years Victory Ultra Short-Term Bond Fund, R6 (URUSX ) Ultra-Short Obligations (out of 43 funds and 116 share classes) 5 years Victory Fund for Income, Institutional (VFFIX) GNMA (out of 13 funds and 49 share classes) 5 years Victory Fund for Income, Institutional (VFFIX) GNMA (out of 13 funds and 52 share classes) 3 years Victory Government Securities Fund, R6 (URGSX) Intermediate U.S. Government (out of 12 funds and 44 share classes) 5 years Victory Government Securities Fund, R6 (URGSX) Intermediate U.S. Government (out of 13 funds and 58 share classes) 3 years Victory Target Retirement Income Fund (URINX) Mixed-Asset Target Today (out of 31 funds and 136 share classes) 3 years

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award.

Only one share class (the one with the best Lipper Leader score) is used for each portfolio in determining asset class awards. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $170.3 billion in total client assets as of February 29, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other important information, visit www.vcm.com/prospectus. Read it carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk including possible loss of principal, and an investment should be made with an understanding of the risks involved with owning a particular security or asset class. Interested parties are strongly encouraged to seek advice from qualified tax and financial experts regarding the best options for your particular circumstances.

For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, ©2024 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license.

