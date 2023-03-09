09.03.2023 22:30:00

Victory Capital Reports February 2023 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $157.7 billion as of February 28, 2023. The Company also reported average assets under management for the month of February of $160.2 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

As of:

By Asset Class

Feb. 28, 2023

 

Jan. 31, 2023

Solutions

$

52,835

$

54,654

Fixed Income

 

26,356

 

26,835

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

29,506

 

29,964

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

16,319

 

16,383

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

11,191

 

11,512

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

14,668

 

15,197

Alternative Investments

 

3,423

 

3,512

Total Long-Term Assets

$

154,298

$

158,058

 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,392

 

3,353

Total Assets Under Management

$

157,691

$

161,410

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

102,788

$

104,765

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

 

49,214

 

50,754

ETFs4

 

5,689

 

5,892

Total Assets Under Management

$

157,691

$

161,410

 

 

 

 

 

1 Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3 Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

4 Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $157.7 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2023. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

From Fortune. © 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

The Fortune annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2022.

