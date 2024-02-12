Victory Capital Reports January 2024 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $165.5 billion as of January 31, 2024, and average assets under management for January of $165.6 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class Jan 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Solutions $ 59,931 $ 59,585 Fixed Income 24,307 24,355 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 29,977 30,604 U.S. Small Cap Equity 15,249 15,959 U.S. Large Cap Equity 12,800 12,635 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 16,492 16,772 Alternative Investments 3,446 3,431 Total Long-Term Assets $ 162,202 $ 163,340 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,294 3,271 Total Assets Under Management $ 165,496 $ 166,611 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 107,923 $ 108,802 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 52,682 52,840 ETFs4 4,891 4,970 Total Assets Under Management $ 165,496 $ 166,611 1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $165.5 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

