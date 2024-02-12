|
12.02.2024 22:30:00
Victory Capital Reports January 2024 Assets Under Management
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $165.5 billion as of January 31, 2024, and average assets under management for January of $165.6 billion.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
As of:
By Asset Class
Jan 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Solutions
$
59,931
$
59,585
Fixed Income
|
24,307
|
24,355
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
|
29,977
|
30,604
U.S. Small Cap Equity
|
15,249
|
15,959
U.S. Large Cap Equity
|
12,800
|
12,635
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
|
16,492
|
16,772
Alternative Investments
|
3,446
|
3,431
Total Long-Term Assets
$
162,202
$
163,340
Money Market / Short Term Assets
|
3,294
|
3,271
Total Assets Under Management
$
165,496
$
166,611
By Vehicle
Mutual Funds2
$
107,923
$
108,802
Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3
|
52,682
|
52,840
ETFs4
|
4,891
|
4,970
Total Assets Under Management
$
165,496
$
166,611
1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $165.5 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.
Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
