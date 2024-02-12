12.02.2024 22:30:00

Victory Capital Reports January 2024 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $165.5 billion as of January 31, 2024, and average assets under management for January of $165.6 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

As of:

By Asset Class

Jan 31, 2024

 

Dec 31, 2023

Solutions

$

59,931

 

$

59,585

Fixed Income

 

24,307

 

 

24,355

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

29,977

 

 

30,604

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

15,249

 

 

15,959

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

12,800

 

 

12,635

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

16,492

 

 

16,772

Alternative Investments

 

3,446

 

 

3,431

Total Long-Term Assets

$

162,202

 

$

163,340

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,294

 

 

3,271

Total Assets Under Management

$

165,496

 

$

166,611

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

107,923

 

$

108,802

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

 

52,682

 

 

52,840

ETFs4

 

4,891

 

 

4,970

Total Assets Under Management

$

165,496

 

$

166,611

 

 

 

 

1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $165.5 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A- 33,20 3,11% Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen liefern freundliche Vorgaben für den ATX-Start -- DAX vorbörslich höher -- Gewinne in Asien
In Deutschland zeichnet sich ein positiver Handelsstart ab. Die Anleger in Asien greifen am Donnerstag zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen