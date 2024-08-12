12.08.2024 22:30:00

Victory Capital Reports July 2024 Total Client Assets

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported Total Assets Under Management (AUM) of $172.1 billion, Other Assets of $4.8 billion, and Total Client Assets of $177.0 billion, as of July 31, 2024.

For the month of July, average Total AUM was $170.8 billion, average Other Assets was $5.0 billion, and average Total Client Assets was $175.7 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

Total Client Assets (unaudited; in millions) 1

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

July 31, 2024

 

 

June 30, 2024

Solutions

$

59,942

 

$

58,936

 

Fixed Income

 

24,799

 

 

24,398

 

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

31,938

 

 

31,015

 

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

16,100

 

 

15,182

 

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

14,030

 

 

13,983

 

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

18,784

 

 

18,459

 

Alternative Investments

 

3,203

 

 

3,390

 

Total Long-Term Assets

$

168,795

 

$

165,362

 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,347

 

 

3,320

 

Total Assets Under Management2

$

172,142

 

$

168,681

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds3

$

114,889

 

$

112,584

 

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles4

 

51,338

 

 

50,657

 

ETFs5

 

5,915

 

 

5,440

 

Total Assets Under Management

$

172,142

 

$

168,681

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Assets6

 

 

 

 

 

Institutional

$

4,809

 

$

5,094

 

Total Other Assets

$

4,809

 

$

5,094

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Client Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets Under Management

$

172,142

 

$

168,681

 

Total Other Assets

 

4,809

 

 

5,094

 

Total Client Assets

$

176,951

 

$

173,775

 

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes Other Assets.

3Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

4Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

5Represents only ETF assets held by third parties and excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

6Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory’s Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with total assets under management of $172.1 billion, and $177.0 billion in total client assets, as of July 31, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

