11.06.2024 22:30:00

Victory Capital Reports May 2024 Total Client Assets

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported Total Assets Under Management (AUM) of $168.5 billion, Other Assets of $4.9 billion, and Total Client Assets of $173.4 billion, as of May 31, 2024.

For the month of May, average Total AUM was $167.5 billion, average Other Assets was $4.8 billion, and average Total Client Assets was $172.3 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

Total Client Assets (unaudited; in millions) 1

 

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

May 31, 2024

April 30, 2024

Solutions

$

57,916

$

55,683

Fixed Income

 

24,215

 

24,047

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

31,725

 

31,022

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

15,647

 

15,187

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

13,657

 

13,135

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

18,521

 

17,805

Alternative Investments

 

3,465

 

3,461

Total Long-Term Assets

$

165,146

$

160,339

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,309

 

3,265

Total Assets Under Management2

$

168,455

$

163,604

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds3

$

112,255

$

109,365

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles4

 

50,814

 

49,111

ETFs5

 

5,386

 

5,128

Total Assets Under Management

$

168,455

$

163,604

 

 

 

 

 

Other Assets6

 

 

 

 

Institutional

$

4,938

$

4,682

Total Other Assets

$

4,938

$

4,682

 

 

 

 

 

Total Client Assets

 

 

 

 

Total Assets Under Management

$

168,455

$

163,604

Total Other Assets

 

4,938

 

4,682

Total Client Assets

$

173,394

$

168,286

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes Other Assets.

3Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

4Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

5Represents only ETF assets held by third parties and excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

6Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory’s Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with total assets under management of $168.5 billion, and $173.4 billion in total client assets, as of May 31, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten