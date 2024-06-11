Victory Capital Reports May 2024 Total Client Assets

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported Total Assets Under Management (AUM) of $168.5 billion, Other Assets of $4.9 billion, and Total Client Assets of $173.4 billion, as of May 31, 2024.

For the month of May, average Total AUM was $167.5 billion, average Other Assets was $4.8 billion, and average Total Client Assets was $172.3 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Total Client Assets (unaudited; in millions) 1 As of: By Asset Class May 31, 2024 April 30, 2024 Solutions $ 57,916 $ 55,683 Fixed Income 24,215 24,047 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 31,725 31,022 U.S. Small Cap Equity 15,647 15,187 U.S. Large Cap Equity 13,657 13,135 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 18,521 17,805 Alternative Investments 3,465 3,461 Total Long-Term Assets $ 165,146 $ 160,339 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,309 3,265 Total Assets Under Management2 $ 168,455 $ 163,604 By Vehicle Mutual Funds3 $ 112,255 $ 109,365 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles4 50,814 49,111 ETFs5 5,386 5,128 Total Assets Under Management $ 168,455 $ 163,604 Other Assets6 Institutional $ 4,938 $ 4,682 Total Other Assets $ 4,938 $ 4,682 Total Client Assets Total Assets Under Management $ 168,455 $ 163,604 Total Other Assets 4,938 4,682 Total Client Assets $ 173,394 $ 168,286

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes Other Assets.

3Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

4Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

5Represents only ETF assets held by third parties and excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

6Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory’s Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1.

