Victory Capital Reports November 2023 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $159.6 billion as of November 30, 2023, and average assets under management for November of $155.4 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class Nov. 30, 2023 Oct. 31, 2023 Solutions $ 57,004 $ 52,855 Fixed Income 23,994 23,254 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 29,050 26,968 U.S. Small Cap Equity 14,586 13,642 U.S. Large Cap Equity 12,192 11,283 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 16,143 14,478 Alternative Investments 3,366 3,193 Total Long-Term Assets $ 156,335 $ 145,675 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,266 3,214 Total Assets Under Management $ 159,600 $ 148,888 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 104,863 $ 98,229 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 49,968 46,105 ETFs4 4,769 4,555 Total Assets Under Management $ 159,600 $ 148,888 1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $159.6 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211150273/en/