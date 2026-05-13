Vietnam Aktie
WKN DE: A0J2ZW / ISIN: KYG9361X1043
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13.05.2026 11:37:37
Vietnam EV maker VinFast says it will undergo corporate restructuring
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
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