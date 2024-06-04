Viking Therapeutics Reports Positive 52-week Histologic Data From Phase 2b VOYAGE Study Of VK2809

(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Tuesday reported positive 52-week histologic data from its Phase 2b VOYAGE study of VK2809 in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The study had achieved its primary endpoint with patients receiving VK2809 experiencing statistically significant reductions in liver fat content from baseline to Week 12 as compared with placebo.

The results announced today highlight achievement of secondary endpoints evaluating histologic changes assessed by hepatic biopsy after 52 weeks of treatment with VK2809.

Up to 75 percent of patients treated with VK2809 achieved NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis, compared with 29 percent of patients treated with placebo. Up to 57 percent of VK2809-treated patients achieved more than 1-stage improvement in fibrosis with no worsening of NASH as compared to 34 percent for placebo, and up to 48 percent of patients treated with VK2809 achieved both resolution of NASH and greater than 1-stage improvement in fibrosis as compared to 20 percent for placebo.

Further, treatment related adverse events were consistent with prior data reported at week 12.