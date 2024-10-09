|
09.10.2024 13:36:43
Viking Therapeutics Reports Positive Data From Phase 1b Study Of VK0214 In X-ALD
(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX), Wednesday announced positive data from Phase 1b study of VK0214 in patients with X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD).
X-ALD is a rare and often fatal metabolic disorder characterized by a breakdown in the protective barriers surrounding brain and nerve cells.
The Phase 1b study was designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of VK0214 in adult male patients with the adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) form of X-ALD, when administered once-daily over a 28-day dosing period.
Results from the study showed VK0214 to be safe and well-tolerated over the study period. Additionally, significant reductions were observed in plasma levels of very long-chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) and other lipids, as compared to placebo. VLCFAs are considered biomarkers of disease in patients with X-ALD.
