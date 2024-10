Virax Biolabs Signs Distribution Agreement With Europa Biosite To Sell ImmuneSelect; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Wednesday said that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Europa Biosite to sell Virax's portfolio of immune profiling solutions, ImmuneSelect in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company's shares were up more than 20 percent in pre-market.

"We believe this partnership will meaningfully expand our commercial footprint in the UK and Ireland and make ImmuneSelect accessible to researchers and pharmaceutical companies as they work to better understand the role of T cell response and immune status," said James Foster, CEO of Virax Biolabs.

Virax stock had closed at $1.68, up 3.07 percent on Tuesday. It has traded in the range of $0.60 - 9.00 in the last 1 year.