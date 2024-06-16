|
16.06.2024 09:55:00
Virgin Galactic Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
It's pretty hard to argue Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is anything but a story stock right now. And you either believe that story or you don't. But there are some pretty compelling elements in the narrative, as well as some really big problems.Are you a glass-half-full investor or a glass-half-empty investor? Here's what you need to think about as you make the buy, sell, or hold decision on Virgin Galactic stock.The reason to sell Virgin Galactic (or never buy it in the first place) is very straightforward. This space tourism company ended the first quarter of 2024 with cash and marketable securities of roughly $800 million on its balance sheet. That's down from about $910 million at the end of 2023. The $110 million in cash that disappeared went toward Virgin Galactic's capital investment program. The company loses money, and it expects to continue doing so for the foreseeable future, so it's not replenishing the cash it is spending on its operations anytime soon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Virgin Galacticmehr Nachrichten
|
12.06.24
|Virgin Galactic-Aktie nach Höhenflug im Minus: Nach letztem Flug startet Entwicklung neuer Raumfahrzeuge (finanzen.at)
|
10.06.24
|Virgin Galactic-Aktie im Minus: 'VSS Unity' von Virgin Galactic mit letztem Raumflug (dpa-AFX)
|
08.05.24
|Virgin Galactic-Aktie gibt nach: Umsatz überzeugt aber weiter rote Zahlen (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: Virgin Galactic legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.04.24
|Richard Branson: Die Erfolgsstory des Virgin Galactic-CEO (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|Virgin Galactic macht weniger Verlust und patzt beim Umsatz - Virgin Galatic-Aktie tief im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.24
|Ausblick: Virgin Galactic stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)