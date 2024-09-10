Viridian THRIVE Phase 3 Study Meets Primary Goal In Thyroid Eye Disease; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) Tuesday announced positive topline data from the THRIVE phase 3 study of veligrotug in patients with active thyroid eye disease (TED). The study met its primary goal. The company's shares were up more than 7 percent in pre-market.

TED is an autoimmune condition characterized by inflammation and damage to tissues around the eye.

In the THRIVE study, 15 weeks after five infusions of veligrotug, highly statistically significant improvements on all of the measured signs and symptoms of TED were shown.

The second phase 3 study of veligrotug, THRIVE-2, in patients with chronic TED is ongoing and topline data are expected by end of this year.

Viridian anticipates submitting a BLA for veligrotug for the treatment of TED in the second half of 2025.

Viridian stock had closed at $14.19, up 0.71 percent on Monday. It has traded in the range of $10.93 - $24.18 in the last 1 year.