Vistagen Announces Completion of Last Patient, Last Visit in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Itruvone (PH10), an Investigational Pherine Nasal Spray for Major Depressive Disorder

Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN) a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the last participant has completed the study protocol in its U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial of itruvone (PH10), the Company’s investigational pherine nasal spray for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).

The primary objective of this U.S. single-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study is to investigate the safety and tolerability of itruvone in healthy adult subjects. The study is intended to confirm the favorable safety profile of itruvone established in three previous clinical studies conducted in Mexico, including a published Phase 2A study of itruvone as a stand-alone treatment of MDD, as well as facilitate Phase 2B development of itruvone as a stand-alone treatment for MDD. Vistagen anticipates top line results in Q2 2023.

"With the treatment protocol for our final enrolled participant complete, we look forward to reviewing the data and advancing Phase 2B development plans for itruvone as an innovative treatment for major depressive disorder,” said Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Vistagen. "Major depressive disorder continues to disrupt the lives of millions of individuals and there is clear need for safer, more effective treatments, especially treatments with potential for rapid-onset and sustained benefits without causing sexual side effects or weight gain. We anticipate this U.S. Phase 1 trial will build on itruvone’s exceptional safety and tolerability profile as demonstrated in all prior clinical studies to date.”

About Itruvone (PH10)

Itruvone (PH10) is an investigational pherine nasal spray designed with a potential rapid-onset mechanism of action (MOA) that is fundamentally differentiated from the MOA of all currently approved treatments for depression disorders. Itruvone, which is administered at microgram-level doses, is designed to engage and activate chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages connected to neural circuits in the brain that produce antidepressant effects. Specifically, itruvone’s proposed MOA involves binding to receptors of chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages that regulate the olfactory-amygdala neural circuits believed to increase the activity of the limbic-hypothalamic sympathetic nervous system and increase the release of catecholamines. Importantly, unlike all currently approved oral antidepressants and rapid-onset ketamine-based therapy (KBT), including both intravenous ketamine and intranasal ketamine, we believe itruvone does not require systemic uptake or brain penetration to produce rapid-onset of antidepressant effects, avoiding side effects and safety concerns potentially associated with rapid-onset KBT and longer acting oral antidepressants.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. The Company is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available for treatment of anxiety and depression disorders. Several of Vistagen’s product candidates belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are designed with a novel rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact key neural circuits without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

