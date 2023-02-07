Vistagen Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for its fiscal year 2023 third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

"Since our last quarterly update, Vistagen has met several important business objectives,” said Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Vistagen. "Our recent acquisition of Pherin Pharmaceuticals, and now full ownership of PH94B and PH10, puts the company in a position to significantly enhance the commercial profile of these two promising pipeline assets. In addition, over the past two quarters, we advanced core clinical programs in social anxiety disorder, adjustment disorder and major depressive disorder. Both PH94B and PH10 have the potential to offer novel, fast-acting treatment for millions of patients confronting the effects of debilitating mental health challenges without the side effects and safety concerns often associated with current FDA-approved products. We believe Vistagen is now well-positioned to reach several important milestones during 2023.”

Corporate Update

Company remains confident in PH94B Phase 3 development program for treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD).

After further analysis of PALISADE-1, a single administration Phase 3 public speaking challenge study, the Company has identified several potential explanations for the unexpected results of the study, primarily complexities associated with the single-dose assessment public speaking challenge methodology and conducting the study during surges in the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company recently submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed adjustments to the PALISADE-2 study protocol. Should Vistagen resume PALISADE-2, the proposed amendments are intended to address various methodological issues believed to have contributed to the unexpected results of PALISADE-1.

Upon reviewing information and data available this time, the Company believes it is not yet advisable to make a decision about resuming PALISADE-2 before discussing its broader Phase 3 development plan for PH94B with the FDA and before further assessing the potential impact of the proposed adjustments to the PALISADE-2 protocol in light of two recently completed public speaking challenge SAD studies conducted by peers, each of which did not achieve its primary efficacy endpoint. Vistagen is currently preparing to meet with the FDA to discuss its broader Phase 3 development plan for PH94B, which plan includes the possibility of a multiple-administration, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study of PH94B in adults, using the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale (LSAS) as the primary efficacy outcome measure to support a potential New Drug Application. The LSAS was the primary efficacy endpoint in all registration studies for the three currently FDA-approved treatments for SAD. Given that LSAS measures overall improvement in disease severity by measuring the reduction in fear and anxiety over time (rather than from only a single dose assessment), as well as the avoidance of anxiety-provoking social and performance situations in a real-world environment, Vistagen believes the LSAS is appropriate to measure and reflect the true impact of PH94B on patients’ lives. The Company expects to announce its plans regarding PALISADE-2 concurrently with other updates to its PH94B Phase 3 development plan.

Encouraging preliminary data from PALISADE Open Label Study inform Phase 3 path forward in SAD.

Preliminary analysis of the final data set from nearly 400 subjects observed in the Company’s PALISADE Open Label Study (PALISADE OLS) provide important additional information about the safety and tolerability of PH94B in adult subjects with SAD as well as potential improvement in SAD over time, as measured by the LSAS. The Company expects to release safety and tolerability results from the PALISADE OLS, as well as results observed using the LSAS over time, during the first quarter of calendar 2023.

Exploratory Phase 2A trial of PH94B in adjustment disorder with anxiety (AjDA) completed.

The Company has completed its exploratory double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2A clinical trial of PH94B to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of PH94B as a potential treatment of adults with AjDA. The study protocol involves multiple administration assessments of PH94B administered four times per day for 28 days. Vistagen anticipates reporting topline results from this exploratory Phase 2A AjDA trial by the end of the first quarter of calendar 2023.

PH10 receives Fast Track designation in major depressive disorder (MDD) from FDA; Phase 1 clinical trial underway to facilitate Phase 2B program.

In December 2022, Vistagen was advised by the FDA that the Company may proceed with its Phase 1 program following submission of its U.S. Investigational New Drug (IND) application for clinical development of PH10 in the U.S. in healthy volunteers. In addition, the FDA has granted Fast Track designation (FTD) for the development of PH10 for the treatment of MDD.

The small (n=12) randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 1 trial is underway and is intended to investigate the safety and tolerability of PH10 in healthy adult subjects, confirm the favorable safety profile of PH10 established in three previous clinical studies conducted in Mexico, including a published Phase 2A study for the treatment of MDD, and facilitate plans for Phase 2B development of PH10 as a stand-alone treatment for MDD. The Company anticipates completion of the Phase 1 study by the end of the first quarter of calendar 2023.

AV-101 + Probenecid Phase 1B trial progressing.

Based on observations and findings from preclinical studies, Vistagen believes that AV-101, alone or in combination with FDA-approved oral probenecid, has the potential to become a new oral treatment alternative for certain CNS indications involving the NMDA receptor. The Company is currently conducting an exploratory Phase 1B drug-drug interaction clinical study of AV-101 in combination with probenecid and expects to complete the study in the first half of 2023. Upon completion of the study, the Company plans to consider exploratory Phase 2A development of AV-101, alone or in combination with probenecid, on its own or with a collaborator, as a potential oral treatment for one or more CNS disorders involving the NMDA receptor.

Acquisition of Pherin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. completed.

Vistagen recently completed the acquisition of Pherin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Pherin), resulting in Pherin becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Vistagen secured full ownership of intellectual property rights to PH94B and PH10 and all future royalty payment obligations related to those assets have been eliminated, significantly enhancing the potential commercial profile of these two late-stage assets. In addition, the Company now has three new early clinical-stage pherine product candidates: PH15 for cognition improvement; PH80 for migraine and hot flashes; and PH284 for appetite-related disorders.

Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Research and development (R&D) expense: Research and development expense decreased by $0.9 million, from $7.8 million to $6.9 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively. The decrease in R&D expense is primarily due the reduction in expenses related to the PALISADE Phase 3 Program for PH94B in SAD, including PALISADE-1, PALISADE-2 and the PALISADE OLS, and the exploratory Phase 2A study of PH94B in AjDA, as well as nonclinical development, regulatory and outsourced manufacturing activities for both PH94B and PH10.

General and administrative (G&A) expense: General and administrative expense was flat at approximately $3.1 million for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Net loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fiscal quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was approximately $9.8 million and $10.7 million, respectively.

Cash position: At December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $25.0 million.

As of February 7, 2023, the Company had 219,326,526 shares of common stock outstanding, which reflects the issuance of approximately 12.4 million unregistered shares of common stock associated with the Pherin Pharmaceuticals transaction.

VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in dollars, except share amounts) December 31, March 31, 2022 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,037,300 $ 68,135,300 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 953,200 2,745,800 Deferred contract acquisition costs - current portion 67,000 116,900 Total current assets 26,057,500 70,998,000 Property and equipment, net 540,700 414,300 Right-of-use asset - operating lease 2,364,100 2,662,000 Deferred offering costs 411,400 321,800 Deferred contract acquisition costs - non-current portion 234,200 146,400 Security deposits 100,900 100,900 Total assets $ 29,708,800 $ 74,643,400 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,598,800 $ 2,758,600 Accrued expenses 1,085,200 1,329,200 Note payable 419,100 - Deferred revenue - current portion 712,300 1,244,000 Operating lease obligation - current portion 470,400 433,300 Financing lease obligation - current portion 1,600 - Total current liabilities 4,287,400 5,765,100 Non-current liabilities: Non-current portion of notes payable - - Accrued dividends on Series B Preferred Stock - - Deferred revenue - non-current portion 2,492,200 1,557,600 Operating lease obligation - non-current portion 2,246,800 2,605,400 Financing lease obligation - non-current portion 7,900 - Total non-current liabilities 4,746,900 4,163,000 Total liabilities 9,034,300 9,928,100 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022: no shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 325,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022; 207,052,010 and 206,676,620 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively 207,100 206,700 Additional paid-in capital 339,060,200 336,080,700 Treasury stock, at cost, 135,665 shares of common stock held at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 (3,968,100 ) (3,968,100 ) Accumulated deficit (314,624,700 ) (267,604,000 ) Total stockholders’ equity 20,674,500 64,715,300 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,708,800 $ 74,643,400

VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in Dollars, except share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Sublicense revenue $ 179,600 $ 357,900 $ (402,900 ) $ 1,070,000 Total revenues 179,600 357,900 (402,900 ) 1,070,000 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,854,000 7,780,000 35,039,800 23,173,600 General and administrative 3,092,100 3,118,100 11,586,200 8,982,300 Total operating expenses 9,946,100 10,898,100 46,626,000 32,155,900 Loss from operations (9,766,500 ) (10,540,200 ) (47,028,900 ) (31,085,900 ) Other income, net: Interest income, net 5,300 5,100 13,700 15,300 Loss before income taxes (9,761,200 ) (10,535,100 ) (47,015,200 ) (31,070,600 ) Income taxes - - (5,500 ) (3,400 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss (9,761,200 ) (10,535,100 ) (47,020,700 ) (31,074,000 ) Accrued dividend on Series B Preferred stock - (208,100 ) - (945,100 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (9,761,200 ) $ (10,743,200 ) $ (47,020,700 ) $ (32,019,100 ) Basic and diluted net loss attributable to common stockholders per common share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss attributable to common stockholders per common share 206,838,084 202,328,683 206,749,238 195,179,267

