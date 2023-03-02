Vistagen to Present at Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference taking place March 6 – 8, 2023 in Boston, MA.

Cowen Health Care Conference Details

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA

The conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats and innovative panel discussions hosted by members of the Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of the health care industry. Investors interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting during the conference should contact the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference coordinator.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. The Company is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available for treatment of anxiety and depression and other CNS disorders. Several of Vistagen’s product candidates belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are designed with a novel rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact key neural circuits without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005325/en/