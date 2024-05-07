Vistagen to Present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver groundbreaking therapies for individuals affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that company management will present and host one-on-one meetings during the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference taking place May 14 and 15, 2024 in New York City.

2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 15 at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast will be accessible through the "Events” page in the "Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.Vistagen.com. Investors interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting during the conference should contact their RBC representative.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver groundbreaking therapies for individuals affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders. Five of Vistagen’s clinical-stage neuroscience pipeline candidates belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are investigational neuroactive nasal sprays with innovative proposed mechanisms of action that activate chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages to impact fundamental neurocircuitry in the brain without the need for systemic absorption or binding to receptors in the brain. Vistagen’s sixth investigational candidate is an oral prodrug with potential to modulate NMDA receptor activity. At Vistagen, we are passionate about delivering differentiated treatments that set new standards of care for people living with anxiety, depression, and other neurological disorders. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507196395/en/