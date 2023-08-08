Vistagen To Report First Quarter Financial Results and Host Corporate Update Conference Call on August 10, 2023

Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to provide a corporate update and report results for its fiscal year 2024 first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Event: Vistagen Fiscal Year 2024 First Quarter Corporate Update Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

US Dial-in (Toll-free): 1-800-954-1051

TOLL/International Dial-in: 1-212-231-2924

Conference ID: 22027732

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1627439&tp_key=9f0f4cb009

An audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the link provided above. Participants should access this webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. In addition, a telephone playback of the call will be available after approximately 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 10, 2023. To listen to the replay, call toll-free 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally (toll). Please use the replay access ID number: 22027732.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. Vistagen is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those currently available for the treatment of anxiety, depression and multiple CNS disorders. Vistagen’s pipeline includes six clinical-stage product candidates, including fasedienol (PH94B), itruvone (PH10), PH15, PH80, and PH284, each an investigational neuroactive nasal spray belonging to a new class of drugs known as pherines, as well as AV-101, which is an oral prodrug antagonist of the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor. Pherine nasal sprays are administered at low microgram dose and designed with a novel proposed mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal cavity and can beneficially impact key neural circuits in the brain without systemic uptake or direct activity on neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety, depression and several other CNS disorders. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

