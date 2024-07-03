Vodafone UK, Virgin Media O2 Extend Mobile Network Sharing Deal For More Than 10 Years

(RTTNews) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L) Wednesday announced a new network sharing agreement, significantly extending the current agreement between Vodafone UK Limited and VMED O2 UK Limited, called as Virgin Media O2, for more than a decade.

The deal is subject to the approval of the merger between Vodafone UK and Three UK by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority.

The company noted that many elements of the agreement expand on the existing arrangement between Vodafone UK and Virgin Media O2 and are independent of the Vodafone UK and Three UK merger outcome.

However, subject to completion of the merger, the operators have agreed that Virgin Media O2 will acquire spectrum from the newly created MergeCo.

The agreement includes plans for Virgin Media O2 to purchase spectrum at market value from MergeCo, increasing their current holding.

It is expected that the agreement and formation of MergeCo will significantly enhance competition in the retail and wholesale mobile markets.

Ahmed Essam, CEO, European Markets, Vodafone said, "With this agreement and our merger with Three, we will transform the mobile experience for over 50 million customers in the UK for the long-term, providing significant network improvements including more choice, better quality and greater coverage across the country. These benefits extend to both retail and wholesale MVNO customers. The proposed merger, together with this agreement, will boost competition by establishing a strong third player in the UK mobile market and will improve the balance of spectrum holdings, levelling the playing field between the UK's mobile operators."