02.08.2024 13:31:23
Volvo Cars July Global Sales Up 6%
(RTTNews) - Volvo Cars reported global sales of 57,447 cars in July, up 6 per cent from the same period last year. The sales increase was primarily driven by the strong sales of its fully electric cars in Europe.
Sales of the company's electrified models, which include both fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, rose by 49 percent compared to the same month last year. These models made up 49 percent of all cars sold in July. Among them, fully electric cars represented 25 percent of the total sales for the month.
In Europe, sales reached 28,390 cars in July, up 40 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales of Volvo Cars' electrified models increased by 64 per cent compared to the same period last year, and the share of electrified models accounted for 65 per cent of all cars sold in Europe during July.
Sales in the US decreased 11 percent in July, totaling 9,597 cars. However, sales of plug-in hybrid models increased 73 percent compared to the same period last year.
Volvo Cars' sales in China were 9,775 cars, down 31 per cent from July 2023. Sales of electrified models - fully electric and plug-in hybrid models - stood at 1,130 sold cars, a decrease of 3 per cent from the same period last year.
