Vossloh H1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) reported that its first half net income attributable to shareholders increased to 34.4 million euros from 20.2 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 1.96 euros compared to 1.15 euros. EBIT was 49.5 million euros compared to 49.3 million euros.

Sales revenues declined to 560.9 million euros from 600.6 million euros, previous year. Orders received were 769.6 million euros compared to 688.8 million euros.

For the current fiscal 2024, the Executive Board continues to expect EBIT of between 100 million euros and 115 million euros. Based on the mean value of the sales forecast, this continues to result in an EBIT margin of 8.3 percent to 9.5 percent for 2024. The Executive Board continues to forecast sales revenues of between 1.16 billion euros and 1.26 billion euros for the current financial year.

