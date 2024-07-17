Wacker Neuson H1 Prelim. Revenue Down, Expects Weak Phase To Continue In H2; Revises FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Wacker Neuson SE (WKRCF.PK), Wednesday announced a 11.8 percent decline in preliminary revenue for the first half of 2024, mainly due to weaker demands in the construction and agricultural machinery markets.

According to the preliminary figures, revenue decreased to 1.204 billion euros from 1.365 billion euros last year, whereas EBIT declined to 83.8 million euros from last year's 176.7 million euros.

Looking ahead, the company now expects revenue between 2.300 billion euros and 2.400 billion euros compared to the previous 2,400 million euros and 2,600 million euros.

"We have revised our guidance for 2024 because the current weak phase will last longer than anticipated and continue in the second half of 2024. In the upcoming months we will adjust our cost structures and increase our flexibility for the future.", said Karl Tragl, CEO of the Wacker Neuson Group.