Waga Energy partners with Scott County to produce RNG in Davenport, Iowa

Eybens, France (July 31, 2023)



Waga Energy partners with the Waste Commission

of Scott County to produce Renewable Natural Gas

at the Scott Area Landfill in Davenport, Iowa

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a global expert in the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from landfills, signed a commercial agreement with the Waste Commission of Scott County, an inter-governmental solid waste management agency, and Linwood Mining and Minerals Corporation, a leader in the limestone industry in the Midwest, to produce RNG at the Scott Area landfill in Davenport, Iowa.

As part of this agreement, Waga Energy will fund construction of an RNG facility, using its patented WAGABOX® technology, to upgrade landfill gas into pipeline-quality RNG. Waga Energy will operate the plant for a 20 year initial term, sharing revenue with the Commission and Linwood. Waga Energy will also support the Commissions ongoing wellfield operations to optimize methane capture and maximize renewable energy production.

Once commercial operations are achieved in 2025 , the WAGABOX® unit will be able to deliver over 200,000 MMBtu of RNG per year (60 GWh). Production will be injected directly into the nearby gas pipeline through a 1-mile (1.6 kilometer) connection to be constructed as part of the project. The facility will produce energy with an environmental benefit avoiding over 13,700 CO2 annually, equivalent to avoiding emissions from 1.4 million gallons of gasoline per year based on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) calculation methodology[1]. A key pillar for the energy transition, RNG is a local, renewable energy source that can substitute fossil-based fuels in transportation, industry, and heating.

The Scott Area Landfill, operated by the Waste Commission of Scott County on property leased from Linwood, receives around 185,000 tons of waste per year produced by the residents of 17 local municipalities and Scott County. The project will generate additional revenue to both the Commission and Linwood, while contributing to the energy transition and the fight against climate change.

A result of 15 years of development, the WAGABOX® technology revolutionizes landfill gas upgrading through cryogenics. It maximizes the renewable energy production of landfills by offering pipeline-quality RNG, regardless of the landfill gas variations in flow rate and composition, and regardless of the nitrogen concentration. 17 WAGABOX® units are in operation in France, Canada, and Spain, and 16 more are under construction in the United States, France, and Canada.

Guénaël Prince, CEO of Waga Energy Inc.: We are thrilled to partner with the Waste Commission of Scott County and Linwood on this circular economy project serving the local community and the energy transition. Thanks to our unique and innovative WAGABOX® technology, the energy contained in the waste stored at the Scott Area Landfill, that was flared until now, will be injected directly into the local pipeline to supply homes and businesses.

Kathy Morris, Executive Director of Waste Commission of Scott County: The Commission, Linwood Mining and Minerals and Waga Energy have worked together to form an excellent public-private partnership. This collaboration has generated a forward-thinking project that benefits all partners and the environment. We are thrilled that the methane gas generated at the Scott Area Landfill will be converted into RNG. The Commission is excited for the opportunity to provide direct environmental benefits to our local community.

Mike Bush, President of Linwood Mining & Minerals Corp: We are delighted to be involved in this project that conserves resources for future generations and builds a better world, as our family business has been doing for five generations.

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it produces. Waga Energy operates seventeen WAGABOX® units in France, Spain and Canada, representing an installed capacity of 2,180,000 MMBtu (640 GWh/y). Sixteen units are under construction in France, Canada, and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Learn more: waga-energy.com, follow us on: LinkedIn and Twitter, and subscribe to the newsletter.

About the Waste Commission of Scott County

The Waste Commission of Scott County is a 28E, inter-governmental agency that was established in 1972 and reorganized in 1990. Our members include 17 communities and Scott County. Learn more: www.wastecom.com

About Linwood Mining and Minerals Corporation

Linwood Mining and Minerals Corporation is a proven leader in the limestone industry. The company traces its roots back to 1944 and today ranks as one of the largest limestone mining operations in the United States. Learn more: www.linwoodmining.com