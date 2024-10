Walgreens: A New Risk Just Emerged for the Stock

It's been a very difficult year for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), which has seen its stock lose two-thirds of its value this year. The company has fallen victim to consistent drops in drug reimbursement payments from insurance providers over the years, a poor acquisition, and a cost-conscious consumer.Now a new threat to the company has emerged: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).The pharmacy business has long been considered e-commerce-proof. While there have been mail-order and e-commerce pharmacies for quite some time, catering to people with predictable prescription refills, many patients need their medicine immediately, not in a few days.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool