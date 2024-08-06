Wall Street Aims To Bounce Back

(RTTNews) - Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly down.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 216.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 38.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 147.00 points.

The U.S. major averages plunged on Monday. The Nasdaq plunged 576.08 points or 3.4 percent to 16,200.08, the S&P 500 dove 160.23 points or 3.0 percent to 5,186.33 and the Dow tumbled 1,033.99 or 2.6 percent to 38,703.27.

On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods and Services for June will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $72.5 billion, while in May the deficit was $75.1 billion.

The 52-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The 3-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks gained on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.23 percent to 2,867.28 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.31 percent to 16,647.34.

Japanese markets staged a sharp recovery. The Nikkei average jumped 10.23 percent to 34,675.46. The broader Topix index settled 9.30 percent higher at 2,434.21.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.41 percent to 7,680.60. The broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.39 percent to close at 7,890.10