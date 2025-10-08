|
08.10.2025 14:30:17
Wall Street Likely To Open Slightly Higher
(RTTNews) - Higher U.S. futures indicate a positive start on Wall Street Wednesday morning. The government shutdown has entered a second week, and the delay in publication of crucial jobs data could render the mood cautious.
The focus today will be on the minutes from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow futures are up 0.23 percent. The S&P Futures are up 0.13 percent, and the Nasdaq futures are higher by about 0.11 percent.
U.S. stocks ended on a weak note on Tuesday, due largely to profit taking and a lack of fresh data.
The S&P 500 snapped a 7-day winning streak, settling lower by about 0.4 percent. The Dow settled with a loss of 0.2 percent, and the Nasdaq drifted down 0.7 percent.
Meanwhile, gold prices surged above $4,000 per ounce on safe-haven bets amid geopolitical tensions, and concerns about global economic growth due to tariffs.
In overseas trading, Asian stocks closed on a weak note today, while the major European markets are up in positive territory despite the political turmoil in France.
West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.06 or 1.72 percent, at $62.79 a barrel.
